SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SRC stock opened at GBX 85 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87. SigmaRoc has a 12 month low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50).

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

