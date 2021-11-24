Signata Price Down 21.5% Over Last 7 Days (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. One Signata coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000730 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Signata has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Signata has a market cap of $15.16 million and approximately $596,346.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signata Coin Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,344,292 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

