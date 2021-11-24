Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,041 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,298 shares during the period. Signature Bank comprises approximately 1.1% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Signature Bank worth $74,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 310.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 22.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.20.

Signature Bank stock traded up $2.87 on Wednesday, reaching $339.01. 2,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.16 and a twelve month high of $339.39.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

