Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,725 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of SMH opened at $300.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $275.64 and a 200-day moving average of $262.49. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $200.77 and a 52 week high of $318.82.

