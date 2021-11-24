Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $144.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.36 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

