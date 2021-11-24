Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.2% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $393.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $289.63 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.