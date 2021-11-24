Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 125,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 138,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $2,386,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 46,450 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

AXL stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

