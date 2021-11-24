Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.53 and a twelve month high of $118.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

