Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:EURL) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.91% of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares by 443.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EURL opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. Direxion Daily FTSE Europe Bull 3x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

