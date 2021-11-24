Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VET. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VET stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VET. CIBC upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

