Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 1.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $163.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.30. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12-month low of $71.54 and a 12-month high of $183.36.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

