Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.11.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $198.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $387.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.04. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.81 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

