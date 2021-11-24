Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. AMN Healthcare Services comprises about 2.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,256,000 after purchasing an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,155,000 after acquiring an additional 43,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,295,000 after acquiring an additional 665,185 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,602,000 after acquiring an additional 58,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $116.66 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $124.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.84.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

