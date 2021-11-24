Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,682 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5,061.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,676,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,476,000 after buying an additional 26,159,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 37.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,842,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,475,000 after buying an additional 4,013,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,409,000 after buying an additional 588,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,493,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,221,000 after buying an additional 319,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after buying an additional 825,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.04. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

