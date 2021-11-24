Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.55 Million in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,668,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $322,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 337.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $124.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.86.

