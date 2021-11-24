Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up 2.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO opened at $1,867.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,757.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,608.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,085.85 and a 52 week high of $1,941.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 97.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total transaction of $7,572,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AZO. Bank of America raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,711.35.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

