Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,799 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at $279,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

FAS stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.20. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $50.81 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.