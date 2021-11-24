Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,468 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $180.32 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

