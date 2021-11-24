Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 803 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $130.83 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.76.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.