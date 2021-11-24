Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 881 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,425,000. Gainplan LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 57,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,386 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 34,395 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,210,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,857,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $135.67 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $63.54 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $114.42.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

