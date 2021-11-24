Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

WMT stock opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day moving average is $143.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $407.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,514,945 shares of company stock valued at $809,165,765. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

