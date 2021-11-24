Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 266,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 68,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 215,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 64,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CCRN opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $29.45.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCRN. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.