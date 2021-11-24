Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,828,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $82.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

