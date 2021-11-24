Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $200.00 at Piper Sandler

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $169.03 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group has a 12-month low of $82.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after acquiring an additional 567,034 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,443,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 260,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,104,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,988,000 after acquiring an additional 309,295 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $879,738,000 after acquiring an additional 186,873 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

