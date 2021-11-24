SingularityDAO (SDAO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.30 Million

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $50.27 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityDAO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00045959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00247164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,648,324.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00045450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00086253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.