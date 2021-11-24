Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.10

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $3.84. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 1,086,542 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 43.23%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter worth $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America by 45.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 31,387 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America in the second quarter worth $220,000. 1.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. is a global logistics and ship management services company. The firm provides tailored solutions and value-added services to its customers to drive efficiency and control in related steps throughout the entire shipping and freight logistics chain. It operates through the following segments: Shipping Agency and Management Services, Freight Logistics Services, and Container Trucking Services.

