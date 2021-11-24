Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

SIOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 147.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 216,919 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 360,218 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 920,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIOX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,376. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

