Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $133.29

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 133.29 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86). Sirius Real Estate shares last traded at GBX 139.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 3,284,035 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 11,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £14,496.78 ($18,940.14).

About Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

