SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.34

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.34 and last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 1845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.26. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SiriusPoint by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 160,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 118,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

