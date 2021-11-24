SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) rose 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $276.44 and last traded at $275.44. Approximately 1,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 211,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.06.

SITM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.27, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $5,572,199.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,760 shares of company stock worth $19,520,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SiTime by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SiTime by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

