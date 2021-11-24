SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SJM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SJMHY remained flat at $$3.09 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,000. SJM has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

