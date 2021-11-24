SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of SKIL opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SkillSoft has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.99.

In other news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $187,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKIL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,493,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SkillSoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

