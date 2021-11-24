SkinCoin (SKIN) Price Tops $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. SkinCoin has a market cap of $1.02 million and $32,526.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044688 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.06 or 0.00248787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SkinCoin Coin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org . SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

