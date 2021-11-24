Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.04. 1,949,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,622. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

