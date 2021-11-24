Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00.
NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.04. 1,949,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,622. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.28 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
SWKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.
About Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
