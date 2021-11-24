SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS SMTGF opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $82.50.
About SMA Solar Technology
