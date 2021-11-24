SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

SMA Solar Technology (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS SMTGF opened at $49.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.16. SMA Solar Technology has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $82.50.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

