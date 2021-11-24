Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Libertas Partners lifted their price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

Shares of LON SMS opened at GBX 808.97 ($10.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 537.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Smart Metering Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 611 ($7.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,038 ($13.56). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 871.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 874.01.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

