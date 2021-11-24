Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $871.58

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 871.58 ($11.39) and traded as low as GBX 816 ($10.66). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 816 ($10.66), with a volume of 424,543 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMS shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners raised their target price on Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 871.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 874.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 544.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

