SmartKey Trading Up 24.7% Over Last Week (SKEY)

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. One SmartKey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. SmartKey has a total market capitalization of $44.00 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SmartKey has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SmartKey

SmartKey (CRYPTO:SKEY) is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

SmartKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartKey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartKey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

