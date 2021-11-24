Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,504.75

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,504.75 ($19.66) and traded as high as GBX 1,528.50 ($19.97). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,508.50 ($19.71), with a volume of 989,691 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smiths Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,765 ($23.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,504.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Smiths Group’s previous dividend of $11.70. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Smiths Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 1,000 shares of Smiths Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) per share, with a total value of £14,380 ($18,787.56). Also, insider John Shipsey bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,441 ($18.83) per share, for a total transaction of £22,811.03 ($29,802.76).

About Smiths Group (LON:SMIN)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

