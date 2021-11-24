Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.24. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $253.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Snap One in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.70.

Shares of Snap One stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,435. Snap One has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $24.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNPO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter worth $3,964,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Snap One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,728,000.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

