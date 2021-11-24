SnodeCoin (SND) Price Down 42.2% Over Last Week

SnodeCoin (CURRENCY:SND) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, SnodeCoin has traded down 42.2% against the US dollar. One SnodeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SnodeCoin has a total market capitalization of $597,321.21 and approximately $1,256.00 worth of SnodeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00045756 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00240775 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.91 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011930 BTC.

SnodeCoin Coin Profile

SnodeCoin (SND) is a coin. SnodeCoin’s total supply is 43,149,969 coins and its circulating supply is 43,049,969 coins. SnodeCoin’s official website is snode.co . SnodeCoin’s official Twitter account is @ruslanyocto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandcoin project allows its holders to participate in the creation of a crowd-sourced sand quarry project in which non-metallic materials will be mined to generate revenue and buy-back the SND token at a higher price. The SND token is an Ethereum-based asset. “

