Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman Sells 4,780 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.72, for a total value of $1,858,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.01, for a total value of $25,237,830.93.

On Friday, October 29th, Frank Slootman sold 10,322 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.52, for a total value of $3,649,033.44.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $11.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,372,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,243. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.56.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.76.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

