Snowflake (SNOW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect Snowflake to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Snowflake to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Snowflake alerts:

NYSE SNOW opened at $343.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.53 and its 200 day moving average is $288.09. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00. The stock has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of -112.65 and a beta of 1.55.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.76.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares in the company, valued at $75,076,077.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,138,928 shares of company stock valued at $373,029,001 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Snowflake stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.03% of Snowflake worth $3,602,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.