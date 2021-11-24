Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €25.50 at Berenberg Bank

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SCGLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €32.50 ($36.93) to €33.00 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €18.00 ($20.45) to €28.00 ($31.82) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Société Générale Société anonyme has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 94,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

