SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.46. Approximately 1,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WKLY) by 505.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,796 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 19.02% of SoFi Weekly Dividend ETF worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

