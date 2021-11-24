Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Down 4.9%

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.80. 23,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 863,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Solo Brands Company Profile (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

