SOLVE Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.53 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $50.08 million and $1.53 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00101649 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00017669 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000036 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official website is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

