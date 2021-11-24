SoMee.Social [OLD] Hits Market Cap of $2.70 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social [OLD] (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 24th. One SoMee.Social [OLD] coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, SoMee.Social [OLD] has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. SoMee.Social [OLD] has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $60.00 worth of SoMee.Social [OLD] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008816 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.00247605 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00087539 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SoMee.Social [OLD] Profile

SoMee.Social [OLD] (ONG) is a coin. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s total supply is 53,055,124 coins and its circulating supply is 53,039,936 coins. SoMee.Social [OLD]’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

SoMee.Social [OLD] Coin Trading

