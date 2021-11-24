SOMESING Reaches 1-Day Volume of $110.79 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $247.87 million and $110.79 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SOMESING alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00069218 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00072755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00088884 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,257.14 or 0.07538830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,483.65 or 1.00024930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,421,094,861 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOMESING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOMESING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.