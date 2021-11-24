SonoCoin (SONO) Price Down 19.1% Over Last Week

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. In the last seven days, SonoCoin has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One SonoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0684 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SonoCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $103,756.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00066803 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088092 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.61 or 0.07413932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,188.59 or 0.99795421 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SonoCoin Coin Profile

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SonoCoin is medium.com/@sonocoin . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io

